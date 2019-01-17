Philip Menaged loves Philadelphia.
“We can’t just be a city of blah,” he said. “I’m kinda like one of those Eagles fans, but for design.”
When the developer and his business partner bought a rowhouse in Point Breeze in 2017, Menaged brought his design skills to bear. “We started ripping things apart,” he said.
The three-bedroom home was being auctioned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority when Menaged bought it. In addition to fully renovating the home, he said, he designed the interior around a chevron pattern.
“I’ve never done anything like it,” Menaged said.
The chevron appears in a wooden wall on the first floor and is recalled throughout the rest of the home, in shelving, doors and tiling.
“I can’t even tell you what it took to build that chevron wall,” he said. “My carpenter basically wanted to Middle Ages-style torture me to death.”
He said he applies his eye for design to all his rehab projects to set himself apart from other construction in the city. “Everything just looks the same,” he said.
His design inspiration comes from HGTV powerhouse Joanna Gaines.
“She’s been a tremendous influence in my life,” he said.
The 1,488-square-foot home boasts a finished lower level with custom utility door and laundry hookups. The master suite includes dual closets and custom storage spaces.
Menaged said he expects the burgeoning Point Breeze neighborhood and the 1600 block of South Taylor Street to draw buyers to the home. “That street is awesome,” he said. “It doesn’t have houses on the other side.”
The property is listed with Regina Ravasco at Remax for $308,888.