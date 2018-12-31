It’s one thing to have an estate. An estate with more than 10,000 square feet of living space is a whole other deal. These mega-estates boast enough space for an event of any size — with room leftover. They also have the price tags to match.

1131 Green Valley Road, Bryn Mawr

$3,999,000

Monthly taxes: $6,449

Tell me all about it: This gated Gladwyne estate boasts more than 14,753 square feet of living space. And that’s just the interior. The house sits on a 5.82-acre parcel. Among the dazzling interior features are antique millwork, imported marble, and a jaw-dropping master suite. The private sitting room includes a domed ceiling with an incredible custom mural.

Courtesy of Kurfiss Sotheby's
Courtesy of Kurfiss Sotheby's

67 W. Rose Valley Road, Rose Valley

$2,850,000

Monthly taxes: $3,665

Tell me all about it: La Colline has 13,566 square feet of living space. In addition to four en-suite bedrooms and dual laundry rooms, there is also a private one-bedroom apartment. The spacious home is built for entertaining and includes a third-floor party room with partial basketball court and wet bar. Upstairs from there is an octagonal Belvedere with panoramic views.

67 W. Rose Valley Rd., Rose Valley, is on the market for $2,850,000.
Courtesy of BHHS Fox and Roach
67 W. Rose Valley Rd., Rose Valley, is on the market for $2,850,000.
Courtesy of BHHS Fox and Roach
Courtesy of BHHS Fox and Roach

770 Godfrey Road, Villanova

$14,900,000

Monthly taxes: $3,290

Tell me all about it: Not only does this estate include an enormous main house — the square footage is not listed but at eight bedrooms, it’s among the largest on the market — it also boasts a clock tower, guest house and an “entertainment” barn. The home boasts a chef’s kitchen, a great room with the tallest fireplace we’ve seen, a gorgeous paneled library, and a wine cellar.

770 Godfrey Rd., Villanova, is on the market for $14,900,000.
Courtesy of Kurfiss Sotheby's
770 Godfrey Rd., Villanova, is on the market for $14,900,000.
Courtesy of Kurfiss Sotheby's
Courtesy of Kurfiss Sotheby's