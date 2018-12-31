It’s one thing to have an estate. An estate with more than 10,000 square feet of living space is a whole other deal. These mega-estates boast enough space for an event of any size — with room leftover. They also have the price tags to match.
$3,999,000
Monthly taxes: $6,449
Tell me all about it: This gated Gladwyne estate boasts more than 14,753 square feet of living space. And that’s just the interior. The house sits on a 5.82-acre parcel. Among the dazzling interior features are antique millwork, imported marble, and a jaw-dropping master suite. The private sitting room includes a domed ceiling with an incredible custom mural.
$2,850,000
Monthly taxes: $3,665
Tell me all about it: La Colline has 13,566 square feet of living space. In addition to four en-suite bedrooms and dual laundry rooms, there is also a private one-bedroom apartment. The spacious home is built for entertaining and includes a third-floor party room with partial basketball court and wet bar. Upstairs from there is an octagonal Belvedere with panoramic views.
$14,900,000
Monthly taxes: $3,290
Tell me all about it: Not only does this estate include an enormous main house — the square footage is not listed but at eight bedrooms, it’s among the largest on the market — it also boasts a clock tower, guest house and an “entertainment” barn. The home boasts a chef’s kitchen, a great room with the tallest fireplace we’ve seen, a gorgeous paneled library, and a wine cellar.