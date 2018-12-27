The revelation by the Fed — one that came from an analysis of public Home Mortgage Disclosure Act data — underscores what many housing advocates say is a growing problem in Philadelphia: The city’s homes are falling apart faster than their owners can repair them. According to the Healthy Rowhouse Project, a local advocacy group dedicated to improving rowhouse conditions, 235,000 homes in Philadelphia have leaks, 90,000 have cracks in the walls or floors, and 77,000 have inadequate heating. Meanwhile, the city continues to suffer from a 26 percent poverty rate, creating a problematic combination when it comes to fighting real estate blight.