Tom Finnerty knew he wanted to buy a home in Philadelphia’s Fairmount neighborhood.
“I always loved the area,” he said. “I wanted to be able to run along the river, close to the Art Museum without having to drive there.”
He found a two-bedroom unit on tree-lined Green Street that drew him in immediately. “I loved the 14-foot ceilings and view of the city from the third floor,” he said.
The tri-level home is one of six units that share an inner courtyard. It features hardwood floors, an updated kitchen and a third-floor room with a full wall of windows.
Finnerty bought the condo in 2010 just before getting married. He said the unit was perfect for entertaining.
“We had so many barbecues outside, as well as get-togethers around the fire pit,” he said. “We were the go-to place for our friends.”
Finnerty said the couple didn’t need to do much work to improve the condo after buying it. “Inside, the house was already nice,” he said.
In addition to aesthetic updates like new paint and trim, they installed a new heat pump and a hot water heater.
Now that their family is growing, Finnerty said, the couple has decided to relocate to the suburbs. “We wanted to stay closer to family.”
Finnerty predicted buyers would enjoy many of the same aspects his family did.
“Fairmount is an amazing place to live,” he said. “Being in the city with just a 15-minute walk to downtown. The streets are tree-lined with large sidewalks and there are amazing restaurants, bars and parks.”
He said the decision to list the home for sale was a tough one. “We will miss the city life and this apartment,” he said. “It took us some time to make the decision.”
