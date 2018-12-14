In Philadelphia, where the poverty rate hovers around 26 percent, 82 census tracts were designated as part of the program — with at least 19 directly abutting North Broad Street. The area, once known for the opulent mansions that lined the 100-foot-wide corridor, is now home to some of the deepest poverty rates and most violent crime in the city. The per-capita income of residents who live in census tracts near North Broad is estimated to be $15,183, with an unemployment rate of 14 percent. Compare that with the area around Society Hill and Old City, two of the city’s wealthiest neighborhoods, where income levels top $100,000 and unemployment stands at 3.3 percent.