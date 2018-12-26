It took Michelle Wendt and Vicki Petropoulos two years to find the right family home in Queen Village. They were drawn to a double lot on South Second Street with an open floor plan and one other very important element.
“Big, huge windows letting in all the natural light,” Wendt said.
The property also has the benefit of sitting alone on its parcel, without other homes immediately in front of or behind it.
The 3,700-square-foot home, purchased in 2010, includes several walls of windows, as well as oak hardwood floors throughout. The property features three bedrooms including a master suite with walk-in closet and an en-suite bath with steam shower and jetted tub. A fourth bedroom is currently configured as a laundry room. There is also a two-car garage.
Wendt said her favorite aspect of the home is the oversized living room, which includes a fireplace, Juliet balcony and plenty of windows. It makes the perfect place to watch the Mummers parade and fireworks, she said.
In addition to the great room, the family also enjoyed the rooftop deck with panoramic city views.
Petropoulos said the home was the perfect setting to raise their two children in a tightly knit neighborhood.
“The neighbors are like family,” Wendt said. “They became close friends.”
While the family enjoyed their time in Queen Village, Wendt said a work-related relocation led them to move to Southern California three years ago. Not wanting to sell immediately, they rented the home.
Recently, the renter and his family — a Philadelphia Flyers player whom Wendt and Petropoulos declined to name — moved out. They decided it was the time to sell.
The home is listed with Kathleen and Pat Conway and the Conway Team at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach for $1,250,000.