Turchi’s high-rise proposal is the latest attempt by the developer to get a project at the Dilworth House off the ground — and, if he is successful, would add more pricey units to Philadelphia’s growing luxury real estate market. One of Turchi’s lawyers, Philip Rosenzweig, of Silverang, Donohoe, Rosenzweig & Haltzman LLC in St. Davids, said that the project would “obviously be very high-end” and would feature an automated valet parking system underground that could accommodate 20 spaces, zoning documents show. The tower, which would rise behind the Dilworth House’s front facade, would include a roof deck, balconies, and amenity spaces, according to the documents.