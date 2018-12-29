To best create these zones in a galley kitchen, she agrees that the refrigerator should be at one end so the countertop space ends up in the middle, punctuated by the sink on one side and the range on the other. If counter space is limited, H-Millard says to opt for a range rather than a cooktop with wall ovens and consider refrigerator and freezer drawers instead of a traditional column design. And as any galley/small kitchen owner will tell you, make sure you have a large cutting board that lies over the top of your sink. That way you automatically gain, at the very least, a couple more feet of counter space.