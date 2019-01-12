Dark and moody colors throughout the home. Although Living Coral may be Pantone’s pick for color of the year, Houzz predicts homeowners will lean toward darker and moodier colors, such as navy and forest green. Color experts say it is a reaction to white and bright hues that dominated the design world for the last several years. Parker also suspects that visual social networks such as Houzz and Instagram may have helped people gradually become more comfortable with experimenting with richer and darker colors.