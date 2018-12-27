A Philadelphia property-management company is planning a 520-unit apartment or condo complex in the Far Northeast near the former Franklin Mills mall.
The affiliate of M&M Real Estate Management LLC, which operates rental properties throughout Northeast Philadelphia, is scheduled to present its proposal for the 14.4-acre property at 4301 Woodhaven Rd. during a meeting of Philadelphia’s Civic Design Review board next month.
The plan for the now mostly vacant site, east of what’s now the Philadelphia Mills mall, calls for a campus of five, five-story residential buildings and a separate clubhouse to be built in two phases, according to documents prepared for M&M and posted to the CDR board’s website. Also planned are 599 surface and ground-floor-garage parking spaces.
The project would require a variance from the city’s Zoning Board of Adjustment because land-use regulations at the site now permit only single-family homes. By Jan. 4, the M&M affiliate plans to present the proposal to community groups as part of the city’s permitting process, which allows neighbors to offer nonbinding feedback on zoning variances.
The CDR board, which also provides nonbinding suggestions for projects meeting certain size and other criteria as part of the city’s building-approval process, is scheduled to consider the proposal Jan. 8.
M&M did not immediately return a call seeking additional details about the plan.