Tell me all about it: This one-bedroom, one-bath condo in Old City is not only perfectly situated for firework viewing; it boasts all kinds of interesting features such as custom lighting in the living room, a deep-welled skylight in the wallpapered dining room, and a master suite with an enormous dressing area and an en-suite bath with jetted tub. It even has private laundry facilities, if your weekend gets a little too messy.