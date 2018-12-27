New Year’s Eve is not the night to have to find a cab, hotel room or ride-share. Wouldn’t it be nicer to just walk home after your fancy, downtown soiree? You can pay surge pricing for a ride after midnight, or — for a bit more — get yourself an entire pied-à-terre that will benefit your wild, Center City weekend life. May we all be so prosperous in 2019.
$649,000
Monthly taxes: $439
Monthly HOA: $388
Tell me all about it: This one-bedroom, one-bath condo in Old City is not only perfectly situated for firework viewing; it boasts all kinds of interesting features such as custom lighting in the living room, a deep-welled skylight in the wallpapered dining room, and a master suite with an enormous dressing area and an en-suite bath with jetted tub. It even has private laundry facilities, if your weekend gets a little too messy.
$655,000
Monthly taxes: $63 (eight years remain on the abatement)
Monthly HOA: $710
Tell me all about it: This property has everything you want in a pied-à-terre: one bedroom (no room for crashers), parking, rooftop deck access, private balcony, and a baller bathroom. The 410 Society Hill building also features 24-hour concierge. The fixtures are luxurious (Gaggenau and Bosch plus Carrera marble), too.
$630,000
Monthly taxes: N/A
Monthly HOA dues: $942
Tell me all about it: Is there a better address for a true pied-à-terre than the Ritz Carlton? This one-bedroom property comes with all the amenities of the Ritz: chauffeur service, private park, concierge and spa access at the adjoining hotel. This unit also boasts Maple hardwoods, a custom kitchen with fixtures and finishes by Viking, Sub-Zero, Miele and Dornbracht. The fabulous full bathroom includes marble and an ultra-soaking tub.