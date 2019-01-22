Trader Joe’s is pursuing plans for a second Philadelphia grocery store on the ground floor of a multi-level parking structure across the street from the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Arch Street.
The Monrovia, Calif.-based grocery chain has “taken the initial steps” toward moving forward with a store at the 1324 Arch St. site, spokeswoman Kenya Friend-Daniel said Tuesday.
“We are definitely interested in that location,” Friend-Daniel said. “We are taking the proper steps accordingly to make that happen.”
She said the company’s real estate department has not informed her of any additional details about plans at the Arch Street property, including whether a lease has been signed for the space, which is owned by Realen Properties of Berwyn.
The location is not on her list of stores expected to open in the next several months, she said.
The store would be Trader Joe’s second in Philadelphia, following its often-crowded location at 22nd and Market Street in western Center City. It also has shops in Ardmore, Jenkintown, North Wales, Wayne and Media, and in Marlton, N.J.
The 1324 Arch St. property comprises 15,750 of retail space under several decks of parking that can accommodate 540 cars, according to a brochure that had formerly been posted to the website of real estate brokerage MSC Retail, which had marketed the site.
MSC’s main broker for the site, Josh Weiss, declined to comment on Trader Joe’s interest.
Realen Properties is also a developer of the Aloft hotel that recently opened in the former Liberty Title & Trust building nearby at the corner of Broad and Arch Streets.