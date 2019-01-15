By the 1960s, the property had become a world-renowned boxing venue, where “fighters fought in front of standing-room only crowds in the 1,200 seat arena,” according to the documents. “The Blue came to epitomize the ideal of the Philadelphia fighter. More than 30 future champions, including Joltin’ Jeff Chandler, Harold Johnson, heavyweight Tim Witherspoon, and longtime middleweight titleholder Bernard “The Executioner” Hopkins, honed their skills in its ring.”