Lidl, the German grocer, could begin work in as soon as five months on its supermarket planned for part of the South Philadelphia land along the Delaware River where a Foxwoods Casino had once been proposed, according to a company official.
Sam Kachidza, a Philadelphia-based real estate manager with Lidl’s U.S. unit, said at a meeting of the Pennsport Civic Association on Wednesday that his company hoped to begin work as soon as it completes its purchase of the property east of Christopher Columbus Boulevard, between Reed and Dickinson Streets.
The acquisition is contingent on Lidl’s getting all the permits it needs for the project, which is expected to take five to nine months, he said. Among the permits still needed is one that would allow the installation of a new traffic light at the intersection of Columbus Boulevard and Dickinson Street, which officials deemed necessary for the site’s safety, he said.
The new traffic light is part of $2 million to $3 million in improvements planned by Lidl, which also include a section of sidewalk for bicycle riders and a pedestrian island midway across Columbus Boulevard, Kachidza said.
The market planned for the site will be around 36,000 square feet, among Lidl’s largest store formats for the United States. It will be built along Columbus Boulevard, but access for shoppers will limited to an entrance away from the sidewalk in the store’s parking lot.
Lidl opened its first U.S. stores in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia in June 2017 and has since been expanding up the eastern seaboard. It opened its first — and so far only — Pennsylvania location last month in Ridley Township.
Lidl also is moving forward with its planned store on Butler Street near Aramingo Avenue in Port Richmond, Kachidza said.
Also presenting at the Wednesday night meeting were the developers who had been planning a new enclave of 169 rowhouses on the parcel’s eastern river-facing half, spanning from Reed Street down to Tasker Street.
Those plans have since been adjusted to entail a pair of horseshoe-shaped mid-rise apartment buildings, rather than rowhouses, on the southern section of the development site, between Dickinson and Tasker Streets. The rowhouse plan remains intact for the northern section, between Reed and Dickinson Streets, where 92 of the homes are now planned.
The six- and seven-story apartment buildings, which will face each other across a courtyard, are to comprise 300 rental units, with a parking garage in the southernmost of the two structures and retail spaces along Dickinson Street in the northern building, Zakin said.
The plans also include a waterfront trail that will connect with public walk- and bikeways being built to the north and south by the Delaware River Waterfront Corp., said attorney Hercules Grigos, who is representing developers National Realty Investment Advisors of Secaucus, N.J and Philadelphia-based U.S. Construction., on the project.