Dranoff and Camden struck a deal in 2002 — part of the city’s urban-revitalization efforts — that exempted the developer from property taxes on the 349-unit apartment Victor Building project for 30 years in exchange for an agreement to pay a much-reduced “service charge." Polansky’s ruling was in connection with a lawsuit filed in December by the city that accused Dranoff of scheming to avoid paying what it described as “excess profit” payments owed under the terms of that deal.