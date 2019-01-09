1,121 feet Top of building above street level

BILLY PENN A small replica of City Hall’s William Penn statue was installed on the highest steel beams in late 2017 in order to avoid the “Curse of Billy Penn” — a legend that no Philly team could win a sports championship if there were buildings higher than the statue’s head.

THE “LANTERN” The projection atop the tower lights up at night, but also functions as the vent stack for the environmental control system.

SKY-HIGH LOBBY The Four Seasons hotel lobby and restaurant entrance occupy the top floor. Hotel rooms below are served by dedicated elevators.

TOP DINING EXPERIENCE Jean-Georges restaurant occupies the top floors with a three-story atrium dining room with waterfalls flanking the main stairway entrance, and private dining facilities.

CONDENSERS Air-conditioning and heating equipment.

STABILIZATION SYSTEM Five 125,000-gallon water tanks embedded in the 57th floor work as a stabilizing counterweight to minimize building sway during high winds.

FOUR SEASONS HOTEL Occupying floors 48 to 57, and touted as the “tallest hotel” in the U.S., the Four Seasons hotel hosts 219 hotel rooms, two restaurants, and a spa featuring a 30,000-gallon infinity pool surrounded by glass.

ECO-FRIENDLY The Comcast Technology Center tower acheived LEED gold level certification for energy efficiency by incorporating specific design elements. Floor plans and window structures are designed to optimize natural light penetration into the core of the building, reducing energy needed for lighting. The design also includes “green” roofs to minimize rainwater runoff.

ROBERTSES’ HOME Brian Roberts and his wife, Aileen, bought three condo units — the entire 45th floor.

COMCAST OFFICES Comcast’s 4,000-plus employees are grouped in three-floor “lofts” on floors 6 through 44 that correspond with a department or specific function. Each loft features a three-story open atrium meeting and pantry space at the east end of the building. Each loft has a unique interior decoration scheme designed by local artists. Open stairways in the atriums provide quick inter-floor access and encourage workers to walk rather than use the elevators.

HOTEL ENTRANCE The 19th Street entrance serves the Four Seasons hotel. Dedicated express elevators whisk guests to the top-floor lobby in 60 seconds. This entrance also serves the fifth-floor ballrooms, utilizing the longest escalator in city.

TV STUDIOS NBC10/WCAU, Telemundo 62/ WWSI studios.

BALLROOM The fifth-floor ballroom is managed by the Four Seasons sits between the buildings’ podium and tower sections.

Arch Street Presbyterian church

Main entrance

“INCUBATOR” SPACE The fourth floor is assigned as space for start-up companies supprted by Comcast.

LOBBY AND PUBLIC SPACE The 18th Street entrance provides access for Comcast employees and opens into a 70-foot-high public lobby finished in white oak and features public art installations by Conrad Shawcross and Jenny Holzer. The Vernick Coffee Bar is open to the public on the mezzanine level. Still under wraps is the “Universal Sphere” — an audio-visual experience that is expected to be open and free to the public.

VERNICK FISH RESTAURANT Noted local chef Greg Vernick’s fish emporium occupies the ground floor space along Arch Street.