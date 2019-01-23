Will he or won’t he?
That’s the question being asked ahead of President Donald Trump’s annual State of the Union address, which he is scheduled to deliver to Congress and the nation next week.
Trump is moving forward with plans to deliver the annual address in front of a joint session of Congress next Tuesday, despite a request from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that he reschedule or deliver it in writing due to thea partial government shutdown nearing its sixth week.
During an appearance on Fox News Wednesday morning, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders did not dismiss the idea that other locations — including a rally in Texas — were being considered as possible alternatives to an address before a joint session of Congress.
"Whether he does that from the halls of Congress or whether he does that in another location, the president will talk to the American people on January 29th, as he does nearly every single day,” Sanders said.
Multiple outlets have reported that the White House is still attempting to perform a walk-through of the U.S. Capitol ahead of Trump’s planned address, despite previous requests for a security check being declined. But there have been no official communications between the White House and the speaker’s office since last week.
Here’s what we know:
In order for the president to speak in front of a joint session of Congress, both the House and Senate must pass a concurrent resolution, which sets the date and time for the joint session in which Trump would deliver the State of the Union.
So far, there appear to be no plans for the House to pass such a resolution, though House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told Fox News on Tuesday night that he would be open to allowing Trump to speak.
"I don't know what the discussions have been,” Hoyer said, when asked if Pelosi would agree.
So far, Pelosi’s office has yet to officially rescind its invitation to the president to speak before Congress.
With all the uncertainty surrounding the speech, all of the major broadcast networks are still waiting to find out what Trump is doing before announcing any plans to break into their normal programming.
One network source speculated that a speech at the White House with members of Congress in attendance could still be construed as a State of the Union. But a political speech more akin to Trump’s rallies during the campaign would likely be something the network would avoid airing live, the source said.
In addition to the major broadcast networks, all the major cable news channels — including CNN, Fox News, and MSNBC — also typically air the State of the Union address live, and are waiting for plans to solidity before dictating their coverage plans.
The Constitution is pretty vague about the speech itself, stating only that the president “shall from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union.”
Both George Washington and John Adam delivered their speeches before Congress, but in 1801 Thomas Jefferson was the first president to deliver his State of the Union in writing. Woodrow Wilson returned to the tradition of delivering a speech before Congress in 1913, and Franklin D. Roosevelt was first to refer to it as the “State of the Union” in 1943. Harry Truman made the name official in 1947.