One of Butina's main targets was the NRA - a group she identified in a 2015 memo as an organization that "had influence over" the Republican Party, according to court filings. Her relationships with the group, she wrote, could be used as the groundwork for an unofficial channel of communication to the next presidential administration. Butina and Alexander Torshin, a former Russian government official who helped direct her activities, according to descriptions in court filings, used their NRA connections to get access to GOP presidential candidates.