The Senate will first vote Thursday on a bill backed by Trump, which would allot $5.7 billion to fund a wall along the United States' southern border and increase spending for the detention and removal of immigrants. It would also provide three years in protections for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients. Also known as “Dreamers,” their statuses have been compromised after the president sought to end the program that protects them.