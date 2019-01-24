More than a month into the partial government shutdown, the Senate is expected to vote Thursday on dueling legislation that could, in theory, bring the impasse close to an end.
But, come Friday, the only outcome government workers are likely to see is a second missed paycheck.
With the growing feud between President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the shutdown entered its 33rd day Wednesday with a promise from Pelosi to block the president from the House for next week’s State of the Union address and little sign of compromise.
Here’s a look at what the competing legislation — the first action in the Senate since the government partially shut down — entails.
The Senate will first vote Thursday on a bill backed by Trump, which would allot $5.7 billion to fund a wall along the United States' southern border and increase spending for the detention and removal of immigrants. It would also provide three years in protections for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients. Also known as “Dreamers,” their statuses have been compromised after the president sought to end the program that protects them.
The bill would also add $12.7 billion in disaster aid and extend the Violence Against Women Act, which expired last year after government funding for the program ran out.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) called it the “only proposal currently before us that can be signed by the president and immediately re-open the government.”
If the president’s legislation fails, the Senate will vote next on a bill from the Democrats — which is also projected to fail.
The bill would extend funding for currently shuttered government agencies through Feb. 8.
“People are saying, isn’t there a way out of this mess? Isn’t there a way to relieve the burden on the 800,000 federal workers not getting paid? Isn’t there a way to get government services open first and then debate what we should do for border security?” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) told reporters. “Well, now there’s a way.”
The Senate approved a similar bill in December, but Trump declined to sign it until funding for a border wall was approved.
Although pressure is rising on both parties to reopen the government, both proposed bills are expected to fall short of the 60 votes needed.
However, if the attempts at ending the shutdown fail, they may pave the way to opening negotiations, some political observers say.
On Wednesday, the House passed legislation that would fund the government through the end of the fiscal year.
Rep. James E. Clyburn (D., S.C.) told reporters that Democrats could support up to $5.7 billion in border security measures, including refitted ports of entry and drones — but no border wall.
Meanwhile, 800,000 federal workers continue to feel the strain of a month without pay in the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. In Philadelphia, agencies are responding with offers of free food, medical care, transportation, and other services to government employees.