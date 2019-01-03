Alex McKechnie, spokesperson for the Museum of the American Revolution, a private non-profit that does not rely on federal funding, said there has been a “noticeable increase” in the number of telephone calls asking if the museum, at Third and Chestnut Streets. is open. (It is.) But there’s been a down tick in museum visitors since the beginning of the shutdown, she said. Meanwhile, Carolynn McCormick, spokesperson for the private National Museum of American Jewish History at Fifth and Market Streets, said attendance was up. And at Carpenters’ Hall, a privately held historic building within the confines of the national park, visitation during the shutdown has been about double what it was last year. — Stephan Salisbury