"There was a great deal of concern expressed. . . . What is going to happen to the Kurds, who have fought by our side and helped defeat ISIS and probably need our protection?" said Chairman Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., the Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee chairman. "I asked the vice president, Who are going to be the members of the coalition to prevent ISIS from reconstituting and keep Iran from completely taking over, Iran and Russia, from completely taking over Syria?"