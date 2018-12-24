This is the time of the year when photographers, like most people, look back at the previous year. My photo of Independence Hall reflected in the glass of the Liberty Bell Center (taken after I covered the evening pre-opening of the world’s biggest Wawa) looks back even farther. During my job interview at the Inquirer, rather than stay at a corporate hotel, I was put up in a room above a bar in the city’s historic district. Not wanting to miss my pickup in the morning, I got up early and wandered around the neighborhood. I only discovered later that I was only two blocks away from the Liberty Bell and didn’t know it.
Living and working in Philadelphia is almost like being in the promised land for a history nerd like me, and over the years since I’ve walked past those two icons dozens of times. I’ve always found it reflective and peaceful - day and night - to walk in the footsteps of the Founding Fathers. (Both the bell and Independence Hall are part of the National Park Service, so they’re currently closed due to the government shutdown).
Yong Kim's February photo of Eagles head coach Doug Pederson and quarterback Nick Foles celebrating their Super Bowl win is among the images captured by me and my fellow photojournalists at the Inquirer and the Daily News in 2018.
There is also a video of some of us talking about our favorite photos of the year: