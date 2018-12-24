This is the time of the year when photographers, like most people, look back at the previous year. My photo of Independence Hall reflected in the glass of the Liberty Bell Center (taken after I covered the evening pre-opening of the world’s biggest Wawa) looks back even farther. During my job interview at the Inquirer, rather than stay at a corporate hotel, I was put up in a room above a bar in the city’s historic district. Not wanting to miss my pickup in the morning, I got up early and wandered around the neighborhood. I only discovered later that I was only two blocks away from the Liberty Bell and didn’t know it.