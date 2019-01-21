All those things also go into making a good newspaper photo. But there is “something” else. It comes from years of photographing ground-breakings, ribbon cuttings and press conferences. And high school basketball practice, and people in offices or in their living rooms who say "What do you want me to do?” It is far more common that we don’t have time to plan, don’t have the option of waiting, or are headed to another assignment when we serendipitously stumble across something else - and can’t stop to see what develops. That’s when experience comes into play.