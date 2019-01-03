I drove there and hour early (after banging my car driving over a curb I didn’t see as I drove down a puddled street that just dead-ended without any sign or other warning). There was just one car in the rainy parking lot. Walking over to the waterfront in the dark, rain, and fog, right away I saw that only the buildings right on the waterfront were visible. No skyline. But the bridge has pretty lights turned on, and they made a cool reflection in the river, so I figured it might just work out.