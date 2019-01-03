Last year’s New Year’s fireworks was the coldest assignment I had worked in decades (well, there was the sub-zero vodka bar made entirely of ice, but is was only in it for 5 minutes). I was in an elevated position, with no ambient light. And did I say it was really cold? I had to juggle a strobe to get just a tiny bit of light on the xxxx-watchers around me, plus keep changing my exposure from shorter to longer shutter speeds. So I kept taking my gloves off.
This year it was warmer. But raining. I was on the Philadelphia side to the Delaware River, so this year I decided to cover the fireworks from the New Jersey side.
There was county prison on the land just north of the Ben Franklin Bridge in Camden, so for the almost 20 years it was there you couldn’t just ride up and shoot from there. It was torn down three years ago, and they built a playground and a park on the site. I had photographed the Philadelphia skyline from there before, but no one from the newspaper had shot a river fireworks from it.
Besides the midnight fireworks, they also have one a 6 p.m. I suppose it’s not just for legacy print products like mine with earlier deadlines, but it is still nice of them.
I drove there and hour early (after banging my car driving over a curb I didn’t see as I drove down a puddled street that just dead-ended without any sign or other warning). There was just one car in the rainy parking lot. Walking over to the waterfront in the dark, rain, and fog, right away I saw that only the buildings right on the waterfront were visible. No skyline. But the bridge has pretty lights turned on, and they made a cool reflection in the river, so I figured it might just work out.
Then I got insecure. Did I need people? Sure, I wanted some, but was pretty enough? Where exactly would the fireworks explode in the sky? How high would they be from this angle? I texted two of my co-workers who I knew had shot in recent years (but like I said, not from the old prison site) and with my own experience, I tried to extrapolate in my mind where they might explode in the air.
Then I got more indecisive and took a quick drive over to the south side of the bridge, where the aquarium and office buildings were, and I knew would be full of people, even in the rain. Sure enough, lots of cars and people walking up. There were even signs - “Fireworks Parking- $10.”
I decided immediately I would go with the new, and different location. So I drive back under the bridge. There were a few more cars, as it was now about 20 minutes before the hour.