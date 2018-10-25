sports

Federer rallies to reach Swiss quarterfinals

Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff returns a ball to Switzerland's Roger Federer during their round of sixteen match at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland, on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. (Georgios Kefalas/Keystone via AP)

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) - Roger Federer made it 17 wins in a row at the Swiss Indoors when he defeated Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany 6-3, 7-5 on Thursday to march into the quarterfinals.

Germany´s Jan-Lennard Struff returns a ball to Switzerland´s Roger Federer during their round of sixteen match at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland, on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. (Georgios Kefalas/Keystone via AP)
The top-seeded Swiss, who was born in Basel, had his serve broken in the third game, but he fought back well by winning five consecutive games to stay on course to reach the final for the 14th time.

The 37-year-old Federer next meets Gilles Simon of France or Ernests Gulbis of Latvia.

