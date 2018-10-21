Khachanov beats Mannarino in 55 minutes to win Kremlin Cup

MOSCOW (AP) - Karen Khachanov breezed past Adrian Mannarino 6-2, 6-2 to win his third career ATP title at the Kremlin Cup on Sunday.

Khachanov's powerful serve dictated the match, as it has done all tournament. He fired in six aces and wrapped up the win in 55 minutes.

The 22-year-old Russian was only broken once all week and faced a single break point against Mannarino, which he saved.

Khachanov has won all three of his tour finals to date, including a win in Marseille in February, while Mannarino has lost all six of the finals he has played.

Victory means Khachanov is guaranteed to enter the top 20 in the rankings for the first time, surpassing Daniil Medvedev as the top-ranked Russian.

