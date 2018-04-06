sports

Davis Cup: Pouille gives France 1-0 lead over Italy

Supporters attend France's Lucas Pouille match against Italy's Andreas Seppi during their Davis Cup World Group quarterfinal match in Genoa, Italy, Friday, April 6, 2018. (Luca Zennaro/ANSA via AP)

GENOA, Italy (AP) - Lucas Pouille wasted a two-set advantage before eventually beating Andreas Seppi 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1 to give France a 1-0 lead over Italy in the Davis Cup quarterfinals on Friday.

The 11th-ranked Pouille stepped up his game in the fifth after the home crowd support helped Seppi level the match.

A series of errors from Seppi in the fifth proved decisive.

"I decided to be more aggressive and take more chances in the fifth set and I had the energy to finish off the match," Pouille said.

Fabio Fognini was to face Jeremy Chardy in the second singles on outdoor red clay.

Seppi hadn't played since losing to Roger Federer in the semifinals of a tournament in Rotterdam, Netherlands, in mid-February.

