Struggling Djokovic announces splits with Agassi, Stepanek

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 file photo, Serbia's Novak Djokovic coaches Radek Stepanek, right, and Andre Agassi, left, watch Djokovic play United States' Donald Young in their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia. Novak Djokovic announced on Wednesday April 4, 2018, he has dismissed his coaching team Andre Agassi and Radek Stepanek. It comes after two straight first round defeats at Indian Wells and the Miami Open following a recovery from a long term elbow injury. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara, file)

Novak Djokovic has split with Andre Agassi and Radek Stepanek in the latest coaching change for the 12-time major champion.

Djokovic announced the moves Wednesday on his website .

He has struggled on the court this season as he deals with a right elbow problem that just won't seem to go away, despite taking off the second half of last year and having a medical procedure this February. Djokovic's latest setback was a straight-set loss in his opening match last month at the Miami Open, a tournament he has won six times.

Earlier in March, Djokovic dropped his opener at Indian Wells, where he has won five times.

Djokovic began working with Agassi on a part-time basis before last year's French Open in May. He added Stepanek to his team at the end of November.

