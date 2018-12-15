Man City back on top of EPL after win; Eriksen saves Spurs

Manchester City manager Josep Guardiola gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Everton at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Facing opposition decked out in royal blue for the second week running, Manchester City avoided any surprises this time round.

After watching his side crash to its first English Premier League defeat at Chelsea last weekend, Pep Guardiola was looking for a positive reaction from City on Saturday and the home team responded in style by defeating Everton 3-1 on a bitterly cold day at Etihad Stadium.

Gabriel Jesus chose the perfect occasion to score in the league for the first time since August when he grabbed a double while Raheem Sterling, racially abused in the loss at Chelsea, ended a difficult week on a happy note when he wrapped up victory with the third goal.

The win took City back to the top of the standings, two points ahead of second-placed Liverpool ahead of its standout game against rival Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday.

"The players responded in a marvelous way," Guardiola said after chalking up his 100th victory for the club in all competitions. "Everton are a top side. Today was tricky, a dangerous, dangerous game."

Third-placed Tottenham needed an injury-time goal from substitute Christian Eriksen to defeat struggling Burnley 1-0 at Wembley Stadium, while Crystal Palace defeated Leicester 1-0.

Wolverhampton eased past Bournemouth 2-0, Newcastle defeated Huddersfield 1-0, and Watford beat Cardiff 3-2.

Bottom club Fulham hosted London rival West Ham in the late match.

