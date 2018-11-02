sports

Data recovered as Leicester helicopter crash is investigated

Mourners arrive for the funeral for Thai billionaire and Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha at Debsirindrawas Temple in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. Vichai, who died when his helicopter crashed in a parking lot next to the soccer club's stadium. He was 60. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

LEICESTER, England (AP) - Air accident investigators in Leicester say flight data and voice recordings have been successfully downloaded from the black box on the helicopter which crashed and killed the owner of the city's soccer club.

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who also owns Thai retail chain King Power, was among five people killed in the accident on Saturday outside Leicester's stadium after a Premier League match.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch says it was able to obtain information from the helicopter's black box despite it being subject to "intense heat" in the post-accident fire.

Inspectors have started to analyze the data to determine what caused the aircraft to spiral out of control shortly after takeoff. The wreckage was removed from the crash site late Thursday.

