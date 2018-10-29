Prince William sends condolences to Leicester owner's family

Tributes are placed outside Leicester City Football Club, Leicester, England, Monday Oct. 29, 2018, after a helicopter crashed in flames Saturday. Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, the Thai billionaire owner of Premier League team Leicester City was among five people who died after his helicopter crashed and burst into flames shortly after taking off from the soccer field, the club said Sunday. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

LEICESTER, England (AP) - Prince William has offered his condolences to the family of the owner of the Leicester soccer club and the four others who perished in a helicopter crash.

William says his "thoughts today are with the family and friends of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and all the victims" in the helicopter, which went down next to the stadium on Saturday.

The prince, who is the president of the English Football Association, says he had known the 60-year-old retail entrepreneur for several years. William says Srivaddhanaprabha "made such a big contribution to football, not least through Leicester City's magical 2016 season that captured the imagination of the world. He will be missed by all fans of the sport and everyone lucky enough to have known him."

