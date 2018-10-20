Even without Neymar, French leader PSG routs Amiens 5-0

PSG's Marquinhos celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the French League One soccer match between Paris-Saint-Germain and Amiens at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

PARIS (AP) - Neymar was not missed as runaway French league leader Paris Saint-Germain crushed Amiens 5-0 on Saturday for a 10th straight league win.

Neymar was given a few days off by coach Thomas Tuchel after playing for Brazil in the international break. PSG faces Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday and is then away to bitter rival Marseille on Sunday.

Except for Neymar, PSG's lineup was near full-strength and the defending champion easily extended the best start to the league. PSG is averaging nearly four goals per game but should have scored even more. Some sloppy finishing will not have impressed Tuchel, who is trying to instill more intensity into the side.

Winger Angel Di Maria set up the first two goals with superb delivery from corners, taken from the right and curled with his left foot. Brazil defender Marquinhos headed home in the 12th minute and midfielder Adrien Rabiot likewise with a near-identical glancing header shortly before halftime.

It should have been 3-0 moments later, but striker Edinson Cavani somehow shot wide when he had an open goal. PSG's all-time leading scorer then headed Di Maria's superb cross wide early in the second half.

Germany winger Julian Draxler started and finished a move, finding left back Juan Bernat with a pass and heading home Bernat's deflected cross in the 81st.

One minute later, France World Cup star Kylian Mbappe collected a quick pass from Moussa Diaby and curled a shot through the legs of a defender into the bottom corner for his ninth league goal. Diaby showed quick feet to dribble past three defenders and slot home the fifth.

In late matches, France great Thierry Henry made his coaching debut as 18th-place Monaco traveled to play Strasbourg.

Marseille, Montpellier, Saint-Etienne and Bordeaux play on Sunday and all have a chance to overtake Lyon in third place.

Marseille travels to play Nice; Saint-Etienne faces Rennes, and Montpellier hosts Bordeaux.

