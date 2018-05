FC Dallas defender Reto Ziegler, center, clears the ball as Toronto FC forward Tosaint Ricketts (87) and Ryan Telfer, left, challenge for the ball during first-half MLS soccer game action in Toronto, Friday, May 25, 2018. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) - Maxi Urruti scored in the 11th minute and Jesse Gonzalez made a series of big saves in FC Dallas' 1-0 victory over Toronto FC on Friday night.

Gonzalez got a hand to Jonathan Osorio's shot to preserve the victory as seven minutes of added time made for a wild finale. Referee Chris Penso issued three yellow cards to Dallas (5-1-5) for time-wasting, two in stoppage time.

Defending MLS champion Toronto (3-7-1) dominated long stretches, but couldn't beat Gonzalez.