sports

Brazil squad gather outside Rio without CL finalists

20180522_ap_e3707db7aa6146e58f94a96d4d42b9ca-2a58a4b53a5b42c699224c0233217143
In this photo released by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), Brazil's soccer player Neymar takes physical and medical tests at the Granja Comary training center ahead of the 2018 FIFA WCup, in Teresopolis, Brazil, Tuesday, May 22, 2018. (Lucas Figueiredo/CBF via AP)
by , The Associated Press

TERESOPOLIS, Brazil (AP) - All Brazil players but the three involved in the Champions League final have arrived at the Granja Comary training facilities for World Cup preparations.

In this photo released by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), Brazil´s soccer player Neymar takes physical and medical tests at the Granja Comary training center ahead of the 2018 FIFA WCup, in Teresopolis, Brazil, Tuesday, May 22, 2018. (Lucas Figueiredo/CBF via AP)
Slideshow icon Slideshow

Brazil squad gather outside Rio without CL finalists

Barcelona forward Philippe Coutinho and Paulinho were the last to complete the 20-man group on Tuesday and will take medical and physical tests.

Inter Milan defender Miranda and Roma goalkeeper Alisson also arrived.

Corinthians goalkeeper Cassio joined late on Monday after spending the day in Sao Paulo getting a passport for his four-month-old daughter to travel to Russia.

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino and Real Madrid left back Marcelo and midfielder Casemiro will complete the squad on Monday in London after they play the Champions League final on Saturday.

Brazil will train until Sunday in Teresopolis, outside Rio de Janeiro.

Published: