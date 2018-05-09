Handwalla Bwana lifts Sounders past Toronto FC, 2-1

Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco reacts after being fouled by a Seattle Sounders player during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, May 9, 2018, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco reacts after being fouled by a Seattle Sounders player during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, May 9, 2018, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) - Handwalla Bwana scored early in the second half and the Seattle Sounders beat Toronto FC 2-1 on Wednesday night in a rematch of the previous two MLS Cup finals.

Seattle won the championship in a shootout in 2016, and Toronto won 2-0 in December.

Will Bruin also scored for Seattle (2-4-2), and Stefan Frei made five saves. Jonathan Osorio scored for Toronto (2-5-1).

Tosaint Ricketts had a chance to tie it in stoppage time off Jordan Hamilton's header, but Frei was able to re-direct the shot wide.

Bwana scored his first career MLS goal, taking a through ball from Bruin and beating Bono between the legs in the 54th minute.

Seattle opened the scoring in the 25th minute when Bruin picked up a through ball from Magnus Wolff Eikrem, outran Gregory van der Wiel and beat Bono for his third of the season. Osorio tied it for Toronto in the 40th minute on a header off Sebastian Giovinco's feed.