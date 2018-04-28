West Brom beats Newcastle to keep faint survival bid alive

West Bromwich Albion caretaker manager Darren Moore gestures with Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez in the background on the touchline, during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and West Bromwich, at St James' Park, in Newcastle, England, Saturday April 28, 2018. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) - Matt Phillips gave West Bromwich Albion a glimmer of hope of staying in the English Premier League by securing a 1-0 win at Newcastle to extend the team's unbeaten run to four games.

West Brom is five points from safety with two games remaining.

Phillips' 29th-minute strike handed Darren Moore a second victory in four matches as caretaker manager of the last-place team.

Newcastle remained in 10th place after missed out on a fifth straight home win.

