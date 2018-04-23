sports

Bessa scores against parent club to help Genoa beat Verona

20180423_ap_48c0fd5eabda41c494eac4c65cebec01-363c8bdcd8eb4e3b96fd679cb9fdf15b
Genoa's Iuri Medeiros, left, scores his side's first goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Genoa and Verona at the Luigi Ferraris stadium in Genoa, Monday, April 23, 2018. (Luca Zennaro/ANSA via AP)

GENOA, Italy (AP) - Daniel Bessa may have helped relegate his club as he scored in Genoa's 3-1 victory over Hellas Verona in Serie A on Monday.

Genoa´s Iuri Medeiros, left, scores his side´s first goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Genoa and Verona at the Luigi Ferraris stadium in Genoa, Monday, April 23, 2018. (Luca Zennaro/ANSA via AP)
Slideshow icon Slideshow

Bessa scores against parent club to help Genoa beat Verona

The result put Verona six points from safety with four matches remaining.

Genoa is almost assured of safety as it moved 12 points clear of 18th-placed Spal, which has a better head-to-head record.

Bessa, on loan from Verona, was sent in at 1-1, and he broke the deadlock 12 minutes from time.

Fellow subsitute Goran Pandev sealed the match in stoppage time when he spotted Nicolas off his line and sent a delightful chip over the Verona goalkeeper.

Genoa got off to a perfect start when Iuri Medeiros curled in Diego Laxalt's pass inside six minutes. Verona leveled nearly an hour later through a Romulo penalty after an Oscar Hiljemark handball.

Published: | Updated: