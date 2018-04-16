Rooster thrown on soccer field in Russia to abuse coach

MOSCOW (AP) - A rooster was thrown onto the field in Russia's second-tier soccer league as an apparent act of homophobic abuse against a coach.

Footage from Sunday's game between Fakel Voronezh and Luch-Energiya Vladivostok shows a fan picking up the apparently distressed bird, taking it to the front of the stand, and throwing it. The rooster flutters over to the touchline as the man cheers and makes an obscene gesture.

Other fans are heard chanting "Rooster," which is often used as a term of anti-gay abuse in Russia. Vladivostok's fans have frequently aimed abuse at coach Alexander Grigoryan this season.

It wasn't the only animal incident in Russian soccer over the weekend. Before a third-tier game, a trained bear was sent out to ceremonially present the ball to the referee.