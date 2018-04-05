Dominica's government announces vote for Morocco World Cup

Morocco received its latest 2026 World Cup bid endorsement from a government minister from the Caribbean island of Dominica, despite FIFA rules prohibiting political interference in soccer and votes being linked to development projects.

According to Morocco's announcement, Dominica hopes to expand intergovernmental ties with the north African nation, including around agriculture and student scholarships.

Dominica is overlooking the bid from its CONCACAF counterparts in North America - the United States, Canada and Mexico - in order to back Morocco in the June vote of FIFA's membership.

"On behalf of Dominica, I am pleased to announce the support of my country for Morocco in the organization of the 2026 World Cup," foreign minister Francine Baron said after meeting with a diplomat from the north African nation.

There was no similar announcement endorsing Morocco from Dominica's soccer federation, which did not immediately reply to a request for comment from The Associated Press on Thursday.

FIFA's statutes demand national soccer associations are "independent and avoid any form of political interference." World soccer's governing body, which has previously suspended federations if there is evidence of government interference in their activities, did not respond to questions about the ethics of Dominica's endorsement coming via a minister.

Baron was pictured on a Moroccan government website holding a bid document with Abderrahim Kadmiri, the north African country's ambassador to nearby Saint Lucia. The government website published material provided by the state agency saying the meeting discussing a World Cup vote was also used for talks about enhancing "bilateral cooperation" between Morocco and Dominica.

"Baron hailed the strong ties between the two countries in several areas, notably agriculture and tourism, saying she is confident there are still some sectors where this cooperation can be further strengthened," read the report on the Moroccan communications ministry website.

Referencing scholarships given to Morocco for students from Dominica, the ministry said Baron hopes "to expand this program of cooperation to include other areas."

FIFA's regulations for the World Cup bidding contest feature a warning about "refraining from accepting any kind of support or development program or further initiative containing any kind of financial or commercially beneficial contributions to single or multiple members of the football community which may unduly affect the integrity of the bidding procedure."

