Blackwood picks up first NHL win, Devils beat Bruins 5-2

BOSTON (AP) - Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 40 shots for his first NHL victory, Blake Coleman scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Boston Bruins 5-2 on Thursday night.

Damon Severson scored 25 seconds into the game and Kyle Palmieri added his team-high 19th goal for the Devils, who won on the road for just the fourth time this season.

Nico Hirschier had a goal and an assist and Andy Greene had a pair of assists as New Jersey got its first win in Boston in five years.

Patrice Bergeron and Chris Wagner scored for Boston, and Jaroslav Halak had 28 saves.

Severson's early goal on a wrist shot from the right circle gave the rookie Blackwood a lead the Devils never relinquished.

Blackwood, who was making his second career start, stopped 18 of 19 shots in the second period to help stave off the Bruins.

CAPITALS 3, HURRICANES 1

WASHINGTON (AP) - T.J. Oshie scored his 11th goal and John Carlson had an empty-netter as Washington won its third straight game.

Chandler Stephenson added his second goal in three games for the Capitals, winners of 15 of their last 18 games.

Braden Holtby stopped 28 shots for the Metropolitan Division leaders. The Capitals killed all four Hurricanes penalties, including a high-sticking minor on Michal Kempny with 3:46 remaining.

Sebastian Aho scored his team-leading 15th goal in the third period for the Hurricanes, who lost their third out of four games. Petr Mrazek stopped 30 shots.

PENGUINS 5, RED WINGS 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Phil Kessel scored two power-play goals and Derick Brassard added two scores as Pittsburgh ran its winning streak to four games.

Patric Hornqvist scored his 13th of the season. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin each finished with two assists. Crosby has registered points in nine of his last 11 home games and has 24 points in his last 18 games. Matt Murray stopped 27 shots for his fourth straight win since returning from a lower-body injury.

Dylan Larkin extended his career-long, 12-game point streak with his 16th goal of the season for Detroit. Andreas Athanasiou returned from a two-game absence due to an upper-body injury and scored his 12th of the season. Jimmy Howard made 35 saves.

BLUE JACKETS 4, RANGERS 3 OT

NEW YORK (AP) - Pierre-Luc Dubois scored 31 seconds into overtime and Columbus won its fifth straight victory.

Dubois' 14th goal came after Columbus tied the game with less than three minutes left in regulation. Blue Jackets backup goaltender Joonas Korpisalo made 19 saves for the win.

Oliver Bjorkstrand, David Savard and Zach Werenski also scored for the Blue Jackets.

Chris Kreider scored twice and Jimmy Vesey added a goal for New York. Henrik Lundqvist made 25 saves.

LIGHTNING 6, FLYERS 5 OT

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Alex Killorn scored 18 seconds into overtime and Tampa Bay, after blowing a three-goal lead in the third period, extended its point streak to 13 games.

Steven Stamkos had two goals and two assists, and Nikita Kucherov added a goal and three assists for the Lightning, who are 12-0-1 during their current run.

Brayden Point and Tyler Johnson had the other Tampa Bay goals, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves.

Dale Weise, Robert Hagg, Ivan Provorov, Michael Raffl and Claude Giroux scored for the Flyers. Michal Neuvirth stopped 31 shots.

BLUES 4, SABRES 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Robert Thomas had a goal and an assist and Jake Allen made 30 saves to lead St. Louis past Buffalo.

Jay Bouwmeester, Pat Maroon and Ryan O'Reilly scored for the Blues.

Jack Eichel scored his 15th goal of the season in the second period for the Sabres. Carter Hutton stopped 28 of 32 shots in his first appearance against St. Louis after spending the previous two seasons with the Blues.

STARS 2, PREDATORS 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Anton Khudobin made a career-high 49 saves to lead Dallas over slumping Nashville.

Tyler Pitlick and Mattias Janmark scored for Dallas, which has won two of three.

Pekka Rinne stopped 28 shots for the Predators, who have lost five straight.

Khudobin posted his first shutout of the season and seventh of his career.

FLAMES 4, JETS 1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) - Johnny Gaudreau had a hat trick as Calgary ended a three-game winless streak.

Mark Jankowski had a short-handed, third-period goal for Calgary. Sean Monahan contributed three assists and Elias Lindholm added a pair.

Adam Lowry scored for the Jets, who had won their previous two games and had a four-game win streak at home halted.

David Rittich made 35 saves for Calgary, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 24 shots for Winnipeg.

