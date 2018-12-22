Danault records hat trick as Canadiens defeat Vegas 4-3

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) try to hold off pressure from Montreal Canadiens' Tomas Tatar, right, and Phillip Danault, left, during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. The Canadiens won in overtime, 4-3. (AP Photo/Joe Buglewicz)

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Phillip Danault completed a hat trick late in the third period, Paul Byron scored in overtime and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on Saturday.

Danault entered the game with two goals this season. His third score of the game came with 1:25 left in the third period, setting up Byron's backhand goal 1:59 into OT.

Carey Price made 23 saves, and the Canadiens swept the season series against Vegas.

Brandon Pirri scored twice and Jonathan Marchessault also scored for Vegas. William Karlsson, who leads Vegas with 29 points, had two assists. Marc-Andre Fleury, one win shy of his 50th as a Golden Knight, made 43 saves.

Pirri has three goals in two games since being recalled from the American Hockey League's Chicago Wolves on Dec. 19.

BLUES 3, FLAMES 1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) - David Perron had a goal and an assist and Jake Allen made 28 saves to lead St. Louis.

Perron has nine goals and 11 assists in 16 games against Calgary since the start of the 2014-15 season.

Tyler Bozak and Oskar Sundqvist also scored to help St. Louis finish 2-1-0 on their trip through Western Canada.

Matthew Tkachuk scored his 16th goal for Calgary. The Flames have lost three straight. Calgary lost for the first time in regulation at home since Nov. 15, ending a 7-0-2 string.

KINGS 3, SHARKS 2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - Ilya Kovalchuk scored in overtime in his return from an ankle injury and lifted Los Angeles.

Kovalchuk also scored in the first period, and Alex Iafallo had a goal and an assist. Kovalchuk had missed 10 games after having an ankle bursectomy.

Kovalchuk hadn't recorded a point in his previous 11 games before the procedure. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves.

Joe Pavelski scored a tying goal with 30 seconds left in the third period. Martin Jones stopped 28 shots for San Jose, and Lukas Radil also scored.

PANTHERS 2, RED WINGS 1

DETROIT (AP) - Roberto Luongo made 33 saves and Florida defeated Detroit.

Mike Hoffman and Evgeni Dadonov scored for Florida. Panthers leading scorer Jonathan Huberdeau and captain Aleksander Barkov each had two assists. Barkov has seven points (four goals, three assists) in his last four games.

Thomas Vanek scored for Detroit and Jimmy Howard had 21 saves.

BLUE JACKETS 4, FLYERS 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Cam Atkinson scored two goals and Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists as Columbus ran its winning streak to three games.

Zach Werenski also scored and Pierre-Luc Dubois added three assists for the Blue Jackets.

James van Riemsdyk had a goal and an assist and Sean Couturier and Phil Varone netted goals for Philadelphia, which lost its first game since interim coach Scott Gordon replaced the fired Dave Hakstol and 20-year-old Carter Hart took over the goaltending duties.

Hart allowed four goals on the first 15 shots he faced and finished with 15 saves.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 34 saves for Columbus.

BRUINS 5, PREDATORS 2

BOSTON (AP) - Patrice Bergeron returned to the lineup after missing 16 games and scored two goals, reaching 300 for his career in leading Boston.

Bergeron set up Brad Marchand's tie-breaking score as Boston won for the sixth time in eight games.

David Pastrnak had his team-leading 23rd goal and added two assists. Marchand had two assists and defenseman Charlie McAvoy set up Bergeron's first goal.

Jaroslav Halak stopped 28 shots in his third start for Boston and assisted on Sean Kuraly's empty-netter.

Ryan Johansen and Kyle Turris scored for Nashville, which lost its fourth straight (0-3-1) for the first time this season. Pekka Rinne made 27 saves.

PENGUINS 3, HURRICANES 0

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Sidney Crosby set up three goals and Matt Murray made 38 saves as Pittsburgh blanked Carolina.

Jake Guentzel scored twice and Kris Letang added a goal for the Penguins, who won for the fifth time in six games. It was Murray's second shutout in 14 starts this season.

The Hurricanes lost for the fifth time in six games.

SABRES 3, DUCKS 0

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Linus Ullmark made 36 saves and Buffalo got goals from Rasmus Dahlin and Jeff Skinner in beating Anaheim.

Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart each had two assists and Connor Sheary added an empty-net goal as Buffalo snapped a two-game skid in the second game of a back-to-back.

The Ducks finished a five-game road trip with their third consecutive loss following a 9-0-1 stretch. John Gibson stopped 21 shots.

Sabres broadcaster Rick Jeanneret was taken out of the press box on a stretcher early in the third period. It was unclear what happened to the 76-year-old Jeanneret, who opened the broadcast dressed in a red Santa Claus suit and a white beard. He has been the team's play-by-play man since 1971 - the longest tenure with a single team in NHL history.

COYOTES 6, AVALANCHE 4

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Brad Richardson scored twice in the final 3:39 to lead Arizona past Colorado.

Derek Stepan, Christian Fischer and Richard Panik scored for Arizona, and Conor Garland added his first career NHL goal.

Alexander Kerfoot scored twice, and Gabriel Landeskog, and Nathan MacKinnon added goals for the Avalanche, who have lost three of four. J.T. Compher added two assists for Colorado.

MAPLE LEAFS 5, RANGERS 3

TORONTO (AP) - Mitch Marner scored twice during a wild third period and Toronto beat New York.

The teams combined for six goals in the final period, including Marner's empty-net goal with 20 seconds left after Chris Kreider cut the margin to 4-3.

Morgan Rielly had a goal and an assist, and Patrick Marleau and Andreas Johnsson also scored for Toronto (23-10-2). Frederik Andersen made 25 saves, and John Tavares and Johnsson each had two assists as the Leafs won their third straight game.

Neal Pionk and Kevin Hayes had a goal and an assist each for New York (15-13-5). Alexandar Georgiev made 31 saves.

CAPITALS 4, SENATORS 0

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) - Pheonix Copley made 35 saves for his first career shutout for Washington.

Brett Connolly, Matt Niskanen, Jakub Vrana and Michal Kempny scored for the Capitals (22-10-3). Washington is 7-1-0 in its past eight games and has scored at least four goals in 10 of its past 13.

Mike McKenna stopped 29 shots in place of the injured Craig Anderson.

Copley is the first rookie goalie to blank the Senators since James Reimer in 2011.

STARS 2, WILD 1 OT

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Alexander Radulov scored with 10 seconds on the clock in overtime to give Dallas a win over Minnesota.

Ben Bishop made 30 saves for Dallas, and Jamie Benn finally beat Minnesota goaltender Devan Dubnyk 1:58 into the third period for his eighth goal in the past 14 games.

Dubnyk stopped 25 shots for the Wild, who have lost four in a row and nine of 12. Jason Zucker pushed the game to overtime with his 10th goal of the season with 2:03 left in regulation.

