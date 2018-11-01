Anton Khudobin makes 31 saves, Stars beat Maple Leafs 2-1

TORONTO (AP) - Dallas backup goalie Anton Khudobin made 31 saves to help the Stars beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 on Thursday night.
Jamie Benn and Devin Shore scored, and Tyler Seguin added two assists.
Patrick Marleau scored for Toronto, and Frederik Andersen made 17 saves.
Coming off a 4-1 victory in Montreal on Tuesday night, the Stars opened the scoring midway through the second period just as a Toronto penalty expired. Seguin fired a shot from the top of the left faceoff circle that Benn tipped past Andersen for his fifth goal of the season.
The Stars made it 2-0 at 4:43 third on Shore's goal off a feed from Mattias Janmark.
Marleau scored on a power play with 3:09 to go.
NOTES: Toronto defenseman Ron Hainsey played his 1,000th game. The 37-year-old was joined at center ice by his wife and three children for a ceremony before the opening faceoff. ... Roman Polak and Connor Carrick, a pair of former Toronto defensemen now with the Stars, were honored with a video tribute during the first TV timeout. Carrick missed his second straight game with a foot injury.
UP NEXT:
Stars: At Washington on Saturday night.
Maple Leafs: At Pittsburgh on Saturday night.