Anton Khudobin makes 31 saves, Stars beat Maple Leafs 2-1

Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin (35) reaches for the puck, as does Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Zach Hyman (11) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) - Dallas backup goalie Anton Khudobin made 31 saves to help the Stars beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 on Thursday night.

Jamie Benn and Devin Shore scored, and Tyler Seguin added two assists.

Patrick Marleau scored for Toronto, and Frederik Andersen made 17 saves.

Coming off a 4-1 victory in Montreal on Tuesday night, the Stars opened the scoring midway through the second period just as a Toronto penalty expired. Seguin fired a shot from the top of the left faceoff circle that Benn tipped past Andersen for his fifth goal of the season.

The Stars made it 2-0 at 4:43 third on Shore's goal off a feed from Mattias Janmark.

Marleau scored on a power play with 3:09 to go.

NOTES: Toronto defenseman Ron Hainsey played his 1,000th game. The 37-year-old was joined at center ice by his wife and three children for a ceremony before the opening faceoff. ... Roman Polak and Connor Carrick, a pair of former Toronto defensemen now with the Stars, were honored with a video tribute during the first TV timeout. Carrick missed his second straight game with a foot injury.

UP NEXT:

Stars: At Washington on Saturday night.

Maple Leafs: At Pittsburgh on Saturday night.