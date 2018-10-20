Stone sends Senators past Canadiens 4-3 in overtime

Ottawa Senators left wing Tom Pyatt and Montreal Canadiens defenseman Xavier Ouellet battle for control of the puck along the boards during the first period of an NHL game in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

Ottawa Senators left wing Tom Pyatt and Montreal Canadiens defenseman Xavier Ouellet battle for control of the puck along the boards during the first period of an NHL game in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) - Mark Stone tried a new curve, and it paid off for the Ottawa Senators.

Stone scored his second goal of the game 2:30 into overtime and the Senators rallied from a two-goal deficit and beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 on Saturday night.

"New curve tonight so I was putting it to the test and it worked," Stone said.

"I'll be honest with you, I was getting pretty tired. I had one chance to try and finish it and I took it."

Stone's one-timer from the face-off circle beat Carey Price for the winner.

"He's a better shooter than he thinks he is, I know that," Matt Duchene said of Stone's shot.

"He's a big guy, a big strong guy, long stick and he hammered that one so it was great to see."

Stone had a goal and an assist in regulation, while Mikkel Boedker and Duchene also scored for the Senators. Craig Anderson made 24 saves in the win.

The Canadiens got first-period goals from Paul Byron, Max Domi and Phillip Danault. Price made 30 saves.

Price stopped Chris Tierney on a breakaway in overtime, while Ryan Dzingel had another opportunity to give the Senators the win moments earlier, but the puck rolled off his stick while he had an empty net to shoot at.

The Canadiens led 3-1 entering the second period, but the Senators scored twice, including once on the power play to tie it at 3-3 heading into the third.

"We didn't move the puck well late in the game and we had a lot of unforced errors," Canadiens coach Claude Julien said, turning aside talk that his team was tired.

"We didn't have a morning skate (Saturday) so there is no reason for anyone to be tired."

Boedker scored his second of the season, scoring over Price's shoulder from the goal line at 9:41, cutting the Canadiens' lead to 3-2.

A little more than two minutes later, Duchene scored his first of the season. He completed a three-way passing play and beat Price with a quick shot while the Senators were on the power play.

"We hung in there. The goalie made some big saves in the second period to keep it at 3-1 and then we got a big power-play goal from (Boedker)," Stone said.

In the opening period the Canadiens build a 2-0 lead barely four minutes in.

Domi got his second of the season on the power play at 3:40, and Danault scored at 4:05.

"We played a good first period. All four lines played well and we had them on the ropes," Byron said.

"The second and the third we just didn't play well. There were a lot of mistakes mentally. They were pushing on us and forechecking and we weren't generating any offence and playing way too much in our own zone."

Stone got one back for the Senators at 7:14, taking advantage of a turnover deep in the Montreal end.

The Canadiens restored the two-goal cushion before the end of the period as Byron scored his fourth of the season at 16:07.

NOTES: Nick Paul and Mac McCormack were scratches for the Senators, while Nikita Scherbak, Victor Mete and Charles Hudon were scratches for the Canadiens. ... Matt Duchene scored his first goal of the season in his seventh game, ending the longest scoring drought of his career to start the season.

UP NEXT

Ottawa: Host the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

Montreal: Host Calgary Flames on Tuesday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports