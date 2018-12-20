Former NFL receiver Green-Beckham arrested in Missouri raid

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Police say former NFL wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham has been arrested after diving through a glass window when officers arrived to search a Missouri house.

The Springfield News-Leader reports officers who caught up to the 25-year-old found a pound marijuana in his backpack. A search found another 7 pounds in the house.

Green-Beckham was booked into jail early Thursday, but online records do not show formal charges have been filed.

Springfield police spokeswoman Jasmine Bailey says officers were serving a warrant Wednesday night when Green-Beckham fled. He wasn't the target and does not live at the home. Another man was also arrested.

Green-Beckham was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the NFL draft in 2015. He was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles and cut before the 2017 season began.

