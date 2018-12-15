Texans RB Miller leaves game, Jets OT Shell carted off

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - Houston Texans running back Lamar Miller left the game against the New York Jets on Saturday night with an ankle injury and was questionable to return.

Miller was injured early in the first quarter Saturday when he went down after a 1-yard run. He tried to get up and walk it off before going back down to the turf and being attended to by trainers.

Miller was able to walk to sideline on his own and returned to the game on Houston's next possession. But he left the game again early in the second quarter and headed to the locker room with trainers. He remained on the sideline at the start of the second half.

Miller had 8 yards on three carries against the Jets. He leads the Texans with 917 yards rushing this season.

Jets starting right tackle Brandon Shell was carted off the field early in the third quarter with a knee injury. He was blocking during a passing play when left guard Spencer Long rolled into his left leg.

Shell immediately grabbed at his left knee as trainers ran onto the field to check on him. After a few moments, Shell was helped on a cart as most of his Jets teammates and several Texans players came over to him for pats on the back.

The Jets announced Shell was doubtful to return. He was replaced by Brent Qvale.

Texans nose tackle Brandon Dunn also left with an ankle injury and was questionable to return. Jets wide receiver Rishard Matthews was doubtful to come back after injuring a hamstring.

