Packers president Murphy to hire next coach, GM involved

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - The next coach of the Green Bay Packers will be hired by team president Mark Murphy, who also made the decision to fire Mike McCarthy following the stunning loss to the lowly Arizona Cardinals.

General manager Brian Gutekunst will be heavily involved, along with a committee, though Murphy will make the decision.

"We have history and tradition. The resources we have available for coaches - it's an attractive job," Murphy said.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is free to provide input, though Murphy said that the two-time NFL MVP will not be part of the process. Rodgers was also not part of the decision to fire McCarthy, Murphy said.

The decision was announced after coaches and players met with the media following the 20-17 loss to Arizona that dropped Green Bay to 4-7-1. It appeared that most players had already left Lambeau Field by that point, with many Packers saying they had learned of the firing on social media or through text messages.

"Found out probably the same way you did at the same time you did," receiver Davante Adams said on Monday. "I was definitely surprised. But, it's a business and business is business, and that's what it is."

Rodgers was already home to celebrate his 35th birthday when he found out.

"I'm sure I found out the same way that most of you found out," Rodgers said, "and was just as shocked as many of you were."

The presence of Rodgers on the roster for one of the NFL's marquee franchises should make Green Bay an appealing destination.

Offensive coordinator Joe Philbin is the interim coach. Murphy said that he sees Philbin as a candidate, and would like to evaluate the veteran assistant and former Dolphins head coach over the next four weeks.

The Packers will need a lot of help from other teams to avoid missing the playoffs for a second straight season.

"I think this decision was about changing our course more than anything. We just felt like it was a time to change the course," Gutekunst said.

