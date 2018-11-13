sports

Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell refuses to sign tag, out for 2018

20181113_ap_6f6a8b88681440e9939e075d13fc718e-8d4ed90a30a24c5a89b23e2550d8a483
FILE - In this Dec. 25, 2017, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) warms up before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, in Houston. The Le'Veon Bell watch is almost over for the Steelers. The star running back has until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, afternoon to sign his one-year franchise tender and be eligible to play this season. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, FIle)
by , The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Le'Veon Bell won't play in 2018.

The star running back declined to sign his one-year $14.4 million franchise tender with the Pittsburgh Steelers by Tuesday's deadline, making him ineligible to suit up for the AFC North-leading Steelers or anyone else this season.

The unusual decision to sit out won't prevent Bell from becoming a free agent next spring, when the three-time Pro Bowler hopes to cash in with a contract that would make him the highest-paid back in the NFL.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin seemed resigned to Bell's decision shortly before the 4 p.m. deadline, saying simply "so be it" when asked about the possibility of Bell never returning to the team that drafted him in the second round of the 2013 draft and helped mold him into one of the league's top players.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Published: | Updated: