NFL wants players to play with a free mind

Buffalo Bills owner Kim Pegula arrives for the NFL football fall meetings in New York, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
by , The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - The NFL doesn't want players worrying about getting flagged or fined.

"You gotta play," NFL football operations chief Troy Vincent said Tuesday at the league's fall meetings. "You hope that no player is thinking about a rule. We want them to play (with a) free mind where you're just free and you play."

Chiefs rookie linebacker Breeland Speaks said he didn't take Tom Brady down because he was concerned about a roughing-the-passer penalty in the fourth quarter of Kansas City's 43-40 loss at New England on Sunday night. Brady eluded Speaks and ran 4 yards for a touchdown to give the Patriots the lead.

"We watched that video and watched that play and Tom did what we've seen Tom do a thousand times," Vincent said.

AP Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner contributed to this report.

Published: