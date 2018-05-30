Atlanta Hawks player charged with drunken driving in Oregon

ATLANTA (AP) - A basketball player who just finished his rookie season with the Atlanta Hawks has been arrested on a drunken driving charge in Oregon.

Eugene police spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin tells news outlets an officer pulled over 22-year-old Tyler Dorsey for driving without lights early Saturday. The officer spotted an open container of alcohol on the floor of the passenger's side.

He was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants, driving without lights and having an open alcoholic beverage container and was released after posting $590 bail. It's unclear whether he has a lawyer.

Dorsey was drafted by the Hawks last April, following his sophomore year at the University of Oregon.

The Hawks said in a statement that they're still gathering information and won't comment further at this time.