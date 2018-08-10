Iglesias, Goodrum help Tigers end six-game losing streak

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Ervin Santana throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Ervin Santana throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) - Niko Goodrum and Jose Iglesias homered as the Detroit Tigers broke a six-game losing streak with a 5-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night.

Detroit only scored eight runs while being swept in a pair of three-game road series against the Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Angels.

Jordan Zimmermann (5-4) gave up two unearned runs on eight hits in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out one batter and didn't issue a walk.

Shane Greene allowed an RBI double to Ehire Adrianza with two out in the ninth before retiring Joe Mauer for his 24th save.

Ervin Santana (0-1) took the loss in his fourth start of the season. He allowed five runs on three hits and two walks in six innings, striking out two.

The Twins had scoring chances in the first two innings but couldn't take advantage.

In the first, Tigers right fielder Nicholas Castellanos made a lunging grab of Logan Forsythe's single down the line, forcing Jorge Polanco to hold at third.

In the next inning, Nick Cave wiped out rounding second on what should have been an easy triple and Zimmermann escaped the inning. Cave made up for it in the bottom of the inning, making a running catch of Goodrum's 419-foot liner to the center-field wall.

The Twins did take a 1-0 lead in the third. After Polanco's double in the third, Forsythe singled off Zimmermann's glove. Goodrum's belated throw to first was too high, allowing the runner to score.

JaCoby Jones led off the bottom of the inning with a heads-up triple. On an apparent double, he took a long turn and stopped. When left fielder Eddie Rosario threw behind him, Jones took third and scored the tying run on Mike Gerber's sacrifice fly.

Goodrum added a two-run homer in the fourth to put the Tigers up 3-1, and Iglesias made it 5-1 with his own two-run shot in the fifth. Mitch Garver's sacrifice fly made it 5-2 in the sixth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: RHP Aaron Slegers was removed from his rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester when he experienced discomfort in his pitching shoulder. He's been on the disabled list since July 15 with inflammation in the shoulder.

NEW TIGERS PITCHER

The Tigers signed free-agent pitcher Zach McAllister to a major-league contract on Friday. McCallister went 1-2 with a 4.97 ERA in 41 relief outings for the Cleveland Indians before being released on Aug. 7. McCallister will pitch out of Detroit's bullpen. To make room for him on the roster, the Tigers designated Jacob Turner for assignment.

UP NEXT

The teams play the second game of their weekend series on Saturday, with Detroit's Francisco Liriano (3-6, 4.37) facing Minnesota's Kyle Gibson (5-9, 3.60).